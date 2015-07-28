Matrix Expands Mobile Ad Sales Capabilities

To help TV ad sales operations do more in the field, the CRM and ad sales software provider Matrix Solutions has announced a new release of their software that significantly expands its capabilities on mobile devices.

The new mobile suite includes more access to account and sales information and the ability to create, update or manage those accounts from anywhere.

The upgrade was released on July 25, 2015.

"It has become apparent that media ad sales professionals need more immediate and versatile access to account and sales information to be able to sell more efficiently," said B.J. Boyle, VP, product management. "Matrix is a very robust and proactive sales engine, so for those customers who adopt and use the functionality of Matrix Mobile as an effective sales tool and true competitive advantage it will be a game changer."

Other new features include mapping and social search capabilities that help identify new prospects for users based on location, an upgraded dashboard and improved alerts.