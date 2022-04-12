Masters a Hole-in-One for TV Watch-Time: TV By the Numbers

Scottie Scheffler plays his shot from the 18th tee during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia.

Below is a snapshot of TV by the numbers for the week of April 4-10, showcasing the most-watched shows and networks using glass-level data from Vizio’s Inscape , and network and show TV ad impressions insights via iSpot.tv .

Most-Watched Shows and Networks

Via Inscape, Vizio’s TV data product with glass-level insights from a panel of more than 19 million active and opted-in smart TVs. Data is linear, live TV only and includes all episode types (new and reruns). Rankings are by percent share duration (i.e., time spent watching).

The Masters, one of the PGA Tour’s premier events, drives to the top spot in this week’s watch-time ranking. From April 4-10, the Masters accounted for 3.39% of TV minutes watched -- over 3x the next most-watched program (the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament).

Some additional insights about the top programming on TV:

March Madness closes out strong, as the national title game between Kansas and North Carolina nets 0.98% of the week’s watch-time.

Along with the Masters itself, coverage from the tournament was also a major draw for viewers, with Golf Channel’s Live From the Masters finishing No. 3 by minutes watched.

Despite the regular season only starting on Thursday, Major League Baseball still caught 0.82% of the week’s watch-time (No. 7 overall).

TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days is another newcomer to our rankings this week, picking up 0.41% of minutes watched.

Masters coverage was a boost to CBS watch-time, as the network collected 8.14% of all minutes watched from April 4-10. That’s the fifth straight week that CBS has led in our ranking, due at least in part to major sporting events (the Masters and the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament).

More insights around the most-watched networks from April 4-10:

ESPN remains at No. 6 in this week’s rankings, but also increased watch-time from 2.64% to 3.40% week-over-week thanks to its own Masters coverage -- including both early-round tournament play and special SportsCenter airings on location at the event.

On a similar note, Golf Channel jumps into the top 50 (thanks, again, to Masters coverage) after not being listed the previous week.

TBS’s airing of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament’s national title game kept the network among the top 10 by minutes watched for the week.

Leaning on its typical syndicated comedy programming, TV Land made modest week-over-week watch-time gains, climbing from No. 23 to No. 22 by minutes watched.

Top Shows and Networks by TV Ad Impressions

Via iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. Rankings are by TV ad impressions, for new episodes only.

Courtesy of a simulcast across TBS, TNT and truTV, the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament’s championship game delivered the most TV ad impressions, with over 2.6% of the total for the week.

More data about the top programs by TV ad impressions:

With four days of golf action across four different networks, the Masters scored the third-most impressions for the week (1.85% of the total).

Speaking of, sports is a major point of emphasis for the week, as five of the top 10 programs by impressions are sports related.

Another week with two shows (April 4 and 10) meant another week of American Idol finishing in the top five for TV ad impressions.

The arrival of the regular season meant MLB games returning to national TV, where matchups served up over 450 million ad impressions from Thursday through Sunday.

CBS parks itself at No. 1 again in our ad-impressions-by-network ranking for April 4-10, delivering 13.7% of TV ad impressions during the time period.

Additional insights around the top networks by impressions from the week: