Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’ Debuts; Max's 'And Just Like That …’ Returns: What’s Premiering This Week (June 20-25)

Disney Plus’s latest Marvel Studios-produced original series tops the list of show premieres for the first official week of summer.

Marvel’s Secret Invasion premieres on Disney Plus June 21 and follows Marvel Cinematic Universe character Nick Fury — played by Samuel L. Jackson — as he attempts to stop an invasion of alien shape-shifters called Skrulls from taking over Earth. The series, which also stars Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke and Kingsley Ben-Adir, is the ninth series based on the MCU following WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If …?, Hawkeye, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Also this week, two high-profile series return on June 22 for a sophomore campaign. Max’s And Just Like That …, the sequel to HBO’s Sex and The City, continues to follow the exploits of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) as they navigate their lives in New York.

FX on Hulu’s comedy series The Bear is back in the kitchen for season two as Chicago-based sandwich shop owner Carmy Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) looks to further upgrade his family-owned food establishment while looking to open an upscale restaurant. Hulu will release all 10 episodes of The Bear's second season on June 22.

Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of June 20 to June 25. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised:

June 22: Glamorous (drama), Netflix

June 22: Downey’s Dream Cars (reality), Max

June 22: Skull Island (animation), Netflix

June 23: I’m A Virgo (dramedy), Prime Video

June 23: Swagger (returning series), Apple TV Plus

June 23: World’s Best (movie), Disney Plus