Marvell and Jungo Partner on Gateways
Chipmaker
Marvell and NDS's Jungo are working together on a residential gateway
reference platform that the companies believe will make it easier for
operators to deploy and manage multiple services while increasing their
subscriber revenues.
As part of the partnership, the two
companies have integrated Jungo's OpenRG residential gateway software
and Marvell's AVANTA Application Gateway-on-a-Chip (GoC).
"Our
collaboration with Jungo offers customers a field-proven,
cost-effective, scalable solution for the fast growing optical broadband
gateway and service-router market," noted Nafea Bshara, vice president
of technology and strategy for the Enterprise Business Unit at Marvell
Semiconductor in a statement. "Combining the superior architecture and
performance of the AVANTA GoC with Jungo's OpenRG software suite enables
Marvell to bring to market a complete, ready-to-deploy, open
source-friendly application gateway platform."
