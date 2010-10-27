Marvell and Jungo Partner on Gateways

Chipmaker

Marvell and NDS's Jungo are working together on a residential gateway

reference platform that the companies believe will make it easier for

operators to deploy and manage multiple services while increasing their

subscriber revenues.

As part of the partnership, the two

companies have integrated Jungo's OpenRG residential gateway software

and Marvell's AVANTA Application Gateway-on-a-Chip (GoC).

"Our

collaboration with Jungo offers customers a field-proven,

cost-effective, scalable solution for the fast growing optical broadband

gateway and service-router market," noted Nafea Bshara, vice president

of technology and strategy for the Enterprise Business Unit at Marvell

Semiconductor in a statement. "Combining the superior architecture and

performance of the AVANTA GoC with Jungo's OpenRG software suite enables

Marvell to bring to market a complete, ready-to-deploy, open

source-friendly application gateway platform."