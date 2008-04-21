Martin to Appear at Senate Commerce Committee Hearing

Federal Communications Commission chairman Kevin Martin was added to the list of witnesses for a Senate Commerce Committee hearing Tuesday at 10 a.m. on the future of the Internet.

The FCC last week held a marathon field hearing at Stanford University on the issue of network management -- the second such hearing as part of its data collection on the issue of complaints about network blocking of Internet traffic and e-mails and a request for it to clarify what qualifies as reasonable network management.

Martin joins a witness list that also includes actress Justine Bateman and National Cable & Telecommunications Association president Kyle McSlarrow.