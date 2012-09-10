Martha Stewart Network Launching on Hulu

Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia is launching full episodes

of its programming on Hulu and Hulu Plus starting Monday, making its how-to

videos with Martha Stewart, Emeril Lagasse and Lucinda Scala Quinn available to

an online audience.

From Martha's Kitchen,

Emeril's Table and DIY Crafts will be the first programs to

launch on The Martha Stewart Network on Hulu, with more content to be added

throughout the year.

Other MSLO short-form archived video content will be

distributed on The AOL On Network, which includes the AOL On video hub, the

company's owned and operated properties and publishing partners. MSLO has also

partnered with Fullscreen to manage its video content on YouTube and work to

build a Martha Stewart Network on the platform.

More short-form video content, like the new daily series Everyday Food with Sarah Carey will be

accessible on a new video hub on marthastewart.com, with MSLO looking to continue

to expand its library of original how-to video clips.