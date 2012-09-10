Martha Stewart Network Launching on Hulu
Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia is launching full episodes
of its programming on Hulu and Hulu Plus starting Monday, making its how-to
videos with Martha Stewart, Emeril Lagasse and Lucinda Scala Quinn available to
an online audience.
From Martha's Kitchen,
Emeril's Table and DIY Crafts will be the first programs to
launch on The Martha Stewart Network on Hulu, with more content to be added
throughout the year.
Other MSLO short-form archived video content will be
distributed on The AOL On Network, which includes the AOL On video hub, the
company's owned and operated properties and publishing partners. MSLO has also
partnered with Fullscreen to manage its video content on YouTube and work to
build a Martha Stewart Network on the platform.
More short-form video content, like the new daily series Everyday Food with Sarah Carey will be
accessible on a new video hub on marthastewart.com, with MSLO looking to continue
to expand its library of original how-to video clips.
