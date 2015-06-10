Marriott Hotels, Netflix Partner to Bring Streaming to Guests

Marriott Hotels announced Wednesday it has partnered with Netflix to allow guests to access their existing Netflix accounts on TVs at its hotel properties.

Hotel guests can access Netflix through a new in-room TV platform powered by a set-top box.

At launch, New York Marriott East Side, San Jose Marriott, Princeton Marriott, Newport Marriott, Dallas/Fort Worth Marriott Solana and Bethesda Marriott Suites will offer access to Netflix.

Six more hotels will offer Netflix this summer, including Marriott Marquis Washington, D.C., San Francisco Marriott Marquis, Atlanta Marriott Marquis, Dayton Marriott, San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino and Anaheim Marriott.

Marriott Hotels will roll out 100 by the end of 2015 and 300 by the end of 2016.

Marriott is the first hotel brand to offer direct access to Netflix on guest’s TVs.