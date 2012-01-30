Markey Drafts Mobile Privacy Legislation

Rep. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) has drafted a mobile device privacy

bill in the wake of news last month that Carrier IQ software on smartphones and

other devices tracks user keystrokes without their knowledge or consent.

"Consumers have the right to know and to say no to the

presence of software on their mobile devices that can collect and transmit

their personal and sensitive information," said Markey, who is co-chair of the

House privacy caucus and a proponent of online do-not-track legislation.

Markey has asked the FTC to investigate the software, and

has followed that up with a discussion draft of a bill that would require

disclosure of monitoring software, including that it has been installed on the

phone, what it is collecting and to whom the information is being sent. And it

would require that users opt in to the collection before it began. In addition,

the third parties would have to have information protection policies in place

and any carrier agreements to share information with third parties would have

to be filed at both the FTC and FCC.

"This is especially important for parents of children

and teens," said Markey, co-author of a separate bill that would boost

online privacy protection for kids. "I look forward to working with

stakeholders on my legislation and collaborating with my colleagues prior to

the formal introduction of the final legislation."