MarketTools Acquires RawData

Online consumer research provider MarketTools has acquired

RawData, which has developed innovative technologies for tracking how consumers

interact with mobile, online, TV and radio media.





Terms of the deal were not disclosed.





MarketTools, a wholly owned North American subsidiary of

MetrixLab, plans to integrate RawData into its operations and use its

technology to improve its products.





"In RawData we saw a great team that has

developed, implemented, and demonstrated viability of breakthrough mobile

technology," said Han de Groot, CEO of MetrixLab. "RawData has provided a

mobile foundation that will allow us to passively track multiple media platforms.

We are excited to continue to expand on that platform by including advertising

exposure data, location data and in-the-moment-surveying. The intelligence and

insight generated from a single source is astounding. As an example we are very

excited to apply this to Cross Media Advertising Effectiveness research and to

our Shopper solutions to drive relevant and timely insight for brands and

retailers."