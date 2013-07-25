MarketTools Acquires RawData
Online consumer research provider MarketTools has acquired
RawData, which has developed innovative technologies for tracking how consumers
interact with mobile, online, TV and radio media.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
MarketTools, a wholly owned North American subsidiary of
MetrixLab, plans to integrate RawData into its operations and use its
technology to improve its products.
"In RawData we saw a great team that has
developed, implemented, and demonstrated viability of breakthrough mobile
technology," said Han de Groot, CEO of MetrixLab. "RawData has provided a
mobile foundation that will allow us to passively track multiple media platforms.
We are excited to continue to expand on that platform by including advertising
exposure data, location data and in-the-moment-surveying. The intelligence and
insight generated from a single source is astounding. As an example we are very
excited to apply this to Cross Media Advertising Effectiveness research and to
our Shopper solutions to drive relevant and timely insight for brands and
retailers."
