Marketron Expands to TV with Post-Newsweek

In a notable expansion into TV, radio's largest mobile solutions provider Marketron has inked a multi-year deal with the Post-Newsweek TV stations to supply it with technologies to help the stations with their mobile advertising efforts.

Post-Newsweek stations will be using Marketron's mSite, a custom drag-and-drop mobile website developer. The product will allow the stations to create brand storefronts with customized mobile websites as part of integrated ad campaigns.

In addition, the stations will be deploying the Marketron Mobile's messaging technologies, which will allow them to resell the platform to local advertisers, and will integrate mSite into Marketron's Mobile Platform, which will give the stations real-time data and analytics.

"This is an exciting opportunity for our stations and advertisers, as investing in mobile extends our reach and brings a new level of innovation to our company," said Catherine Badalamente, VP of digital media at Post-Newsweek Stations said in a statement. "We look forward to seeing significant results in the upcoming years through our partnership with Marketron."