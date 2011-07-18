Marketers Release New Kids FoodGuidelines

The Children's Food and Beverage

Advertising Initiative (CFBAI) last week unveiled its new guidelines for food

marketing to kids, which it says will require food companies to reformulate

approximately a third of the products they advertise to kids if they want to

continue to do so.

Federal Trade Commission Chairman

Jon Leibowitz had signaled at a Hill hearing the week before that the new

industry guidelines would be forthcoming, and gave them a shout-out at that

time, saying they should be factored into whatever final recommendation comes

out of interagency working group, which proposed even tougher food marketingguidelines in April.

The industry response came in comments on those guidelines.

Under the new guidelines, agreed

to by the 17 members of the initiative representing most of the biggest names

in food marketing, "most" sweetened cereals will have to have no more

than 10 grams of added sugars rather than the current 12 grams that had been

the general standard. Another example is canned pastas will have to have 600 mg

of sodium or less to be advertised in kids shows, rather than the current CFBAI

standard of 750.

The industry guidelines also set

new limits for sugars, sodium and saturated fats in juices, dairy products,

fruits, vegetables, seeds, nuts, main dishes and entrees.

The Council of Better Business

Bureaus, which oversees the CFBAI, called it "a groundbreaking agreement

that will change the landscape of what is advertised to kids by the nation's

largest food and beverage companies."

The Center for Science in the

Public Interest was not so sanguine. "[The guidelines] are a transparent

attempt to undermine the stronger standards proposed by the government's

Interagency Working Group," said CSPI on

its Web site.

Companies that signed on to the

new limits are Burger King Corp.; Cadbury Adams USA LLC; Campbell Soup Company;

The Coca-Cola Company; ConAgra Foods, Inc.; The Dannon Company; General Mills,

Inc.; The Hershey Company; Kellogg Company; Kraft Foods Global, Inc.; Mars,

Incorporated; McDonald's USA, LLC; Nestlé USA; PepsiCo, Inc.; Post Foods, LLC;

Sara Lee Corporation and Unilever United States.