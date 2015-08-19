MarketCast Acquires Insight Strategy Group

Entertainment market research firm MarketCast has acquired Insight Strategy Group.

New York-based Insight Strategy Group provides audience authority studies, concept development, pilot testing, series maintenance and brand franchise tracking.

Insight Strategy Group was founded by coCEOs Stacey Matthias and Boaz Mourad in 1999. The company also established practices in youth (InsightKids), lifestyle, consumer goods, retail, and financial and professional services.

“We are delighted to partner with Stacey and Boaz and the entire Insight team in this next chapter of growth for our two companies,” said Henry Shapiro, CEO of MarketCast. “The combination will benefit our clients immediately, particularly in the TV and OTT sectors where the pace of change is as thrilling as it is stunning.”