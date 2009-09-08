Mark Waller Named NFL CMO

The National Football League made a pair of appointments in its sales and marketing divisions. Mark Waller, who has been senior VP of marketing for the league, is being upped to CMO, while former NBCU president of sales and marketing Keith Turner is joining the team as senior VP of media sales and sponsorship. Turner comes to the NFL from Mercury Media, where he had been vice chairman.

In their new roles, Waller will be tasked with managing the NFL's considerable brand, and developing the league's marketing across all platforms.

Turner will be responsible for advertising sales on NFL Network, NFL.com and NFL Mobile, as well as its national sponsorships that are spread across its assets.