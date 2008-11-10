Mark Burnett, No Good TV Strike Production Partnership

Mark Burnett Productions and rocker Gene Simmons’ No Good TV have signed a comprehensive production partnership. As part of the agreement the two companies will co-develop shows ranging from game shows, unscripted series, scripted comedies, movies and specials for all platforms, including broadcast, cable and digital media.

The first show to come out of the deal is a late night talk show concept hosted by No Good TV anchor Carrie Keegan.

No Good TV is a broadband studio that produces predominantly unscripted celebrity entertainment fare, though without the paparazzi-style of TMZ.

Burnett, a B&C Hall of Famer, is the creator of Survivor and The Apprentice, among other shows.

“As the media landscape changes, creating content for multiple platforms is essential to success,” said Mark Burnett, President of Mark Burnett Productions in a statement, “NGTV has already built a great brand, and we look forward to collaborating with them to extend its reach.”