Marcus: ‘We’re Playing For Pride’

With the approval process for its $69 billion mega-merger with Comcast beginning to gather steam, Time Warner Cable chairman and CEO Rob Marcus told an industry audience Wednesday that his team’s top priority is to focus on execution and deliver the MSO in its best shape ever to its new owners.

“We’re playing for pride, to some extent,” Marcus said at the Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom Conference in Palm Beach, Fla., Wednesday. “We can’t lose track of the fact that after the deal, about one-third of the new Comcast cable business will be the business we’re currently operating. How we perform over the coming months bears directly on how the new Comcast would perform.”

Comcast made its $158.82 per share offer for TWC on Feb. 13, trumping an unsolicited bid from Charter Communications for $132.50 per share.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.