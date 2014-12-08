Marcus: TWC OK With OTT

Time Warner Cable chairman and CEO Rob Marcus said during an industry conference that if recent over-the-top video offerings lead to more flexibility in programming contracts, he’s all for it.

Recently, HBO and CBS have announced plans for online video products that doesn’t require a pay TV subscription and others are expected to follow. While Marcus wouldn’t comment on those products specifically, he said if it means that programmers are beginning to loosen the reins on some programming issues, it could lead to overall growth in the video product.

“We’ve been articulating for quite some time that we thought that delivering video with a greater degree of flexibility would be very customer friendly,” Marcus said at the UBS Global Media & Communications conference in New York Monday. “Whether that is flexibility around devices, place-shifting, time-shifting, or flex in the way we package video services so we could make different customer demands. To the extent any of these recent announcements are reflective of programmers’ greater willingness to play ball on that front, greater willingness to explore new models, we’re in.”

