Marcus: OTT Resistance Is ‘Foolish’

Time Warner Cable chairman and CEO Rob Marcus told analysts Thursday that the cable industry should embrace over-the-top video, but added that at this stage of the game, the full cable bundle still appears to present the best value.

“At the highest level, we embrace over-the-top video,” Marcus said on a conference call to discuss second quarter results. “It highlights the value of the high-speed data offering that we deliver. We think it would be foolish to resist what might otherwise be an attractive behavioral trend.”

At the same time, Marcus said operators want to make sure they don’t lose customers to OTT and so far he said cable offers more content, better picture quality and more on demand choice.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.