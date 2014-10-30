Marcus: OTT Could Lead to Better Video Packaging

Time Warner Cable chairman and CEO Rob Marcus, in perhaps his last quarterly conference call with analysts, said that the recent surge in over-the-top video offerings don’t present a competitive threat to his business now, but could lead to greater content packaging flexibility in the future.

Home Box Office and CBS each announced their own planned OTT offering last month, and though Marcus wouldn’t comment directly on those services, he said that OTT in general as it stands today doesn’t hold a candle to video offerings from cable.

“We continue to believe our video value proposition is a compelling one, especially with the improvements we’re making in the guide and the size of the VOD library and the continued improvements in the TWC TV app ,” Marcus said. “We’re not terribly concerned about others eating into that via over-the-top offerings.”

