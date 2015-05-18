Marcus’ 2014 Take: $34.6 Million

Time Warner Cable chairman and CEO Rob Marcus received $34.6 million in total compensation in 2014, more than four times his take in 2013 and fueled mainly by big gains in stock awards.

Marcus, who spent most of last year preparing for a merger with Comcast that was ultimately thwarted by regulatory concerns, received a base salary of $1.5 million in 2014, a 50% increase from the $1 million he received in the prior year, according to a proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission Monday. But the biggest gain was in stock awards — $24.7 million in 2014, more than 10 times the $2.2 million he received in the previous year. Marcus also received $7.95 million in non-equity incentive plan compensation in 2014, more than twice the $2.7 million he received in 2013.

Chief financial officer Arthur Minson received nearly $13 million in total compensation for the year, more than double the $5.5 million he received in 2013.

