March Madness: A Virtual Advertising Sellout
The first vestiges of March Madness officially manifest tonight and new
teammates CBS and Turner Sports are very well-positioned from an advertising
perspective.
Inventory for the expanded 68-team field, which will tip off at 6:30 p.m.
with TruTV's coverage of the inaugural "First Four" contest between
UNC Asheville and Arkansas-Little Rock, is virtually sold out and has been
since last month, according to John Bogusz, executive vice president of sales
and marketing at CBS Sports, and Jon Diament, executive vice president of ad
sales and marketing at Turner Sports.
Their teams put on a well-coordinated full court with advertisers.
"We divided up the accounts, and assigned the appropriate account
executives, depending on who add the best relationship history with the client
or the agency," said Diament. "It really was seamless."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.