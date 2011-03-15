March Madness: A Virtual Advertising Sellout

The first vestiges of March Madness officially manifest tonight and new

teammates CBS and Turner Sports are very well-positioned from an advertising

perspective.

Inventory for the expanded 68-team field, which will tip off at 6:30 p.m.

with TruTV's coverage of the inaugural "First Four" contest between

UNC Asheville and Arkansas-Little Rock, is virtually sold out and has been

since last month, according to John Bogusz, executive vice president of sales

and marketing at CBS Sports, and Jon Diament, executive vice president of ad

sales and marketing at Turner Sports.

Their teams put on a well-coordinated full court with advertisers.

"We divided up the accounts, and assigned the appropriate account

executives, depending on who add the best relationship history with the client

or the agency," said Diament. "It really was seamless."

Click here for the full story at Multichannel News.