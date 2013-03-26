March Madness Live Dunks Record 36.6 Million Live Video Streams
As linear TV coverage is producing the
best Nielsens for the first week of the tournament in 23 years, the digital
presentation of NCAA March Madness Live has dunked the equivalent of a
backboard-shattering number of video streams and engagement metrics.
Managed by Turner Sports, NCAA March Madness Live through
the tourney's first week has set new all-time marks by generating 36.6 million
live video streams across online and mobile (tablets and smartphones), double
the 18.3 million for the entire event in 2012, according to company officials.
That equated to than 10 million hours of live video consumed across digital
properties during the opening week of the NCAA Tournament, up 198% from 2012.
Moreover, the NCAA March Madness Live app ranked No. 1 as
the top sports app in the App Store and Google Play during the first week of
the tournament. It was also the No. 1 free app across all categories in
the App Store during the opening weekend - March 23-24 -- of the tournament.
