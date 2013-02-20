March Madness Expands Streaming to More Devices
NCAA March Madness Live will be offering expanded multiscreen
digital access to the 2013 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship, with
the games on TNT, TBS and truTV available for free to pay-TV subscribers as
part of TV Everywhere deals.
All games broadcast on CBS will be available on digital
platforms via NCAA March Madness Live with no registration required.
Viewers will also have access to a free preview option for
up to four hours of live stream that won't require viewer registration.
NCAA March Madness Live, which is produced by Turner Sports,
will also offer second-screen viewing experiences that include social and
interactive components, video highlights, full game replays and real-time game
alerts, states and other features.
In addition to the telecast of 67 games on CBS, TNT, TBS and
truTV, the NCAA March Madness Live will be available at www.ncaa.com/marchmadness,
www.CBSSports.com and www.bleacherreport.com
or via the NCAA March Madness Live app available at Google Play and the App
Store.
Co-presenting sponsors for NCAA March Madness Live are NCAA
Corporate Champions AT&T, Capital One and Coke Zero.
Buick, Capital One and Coke Zero will sponsor the NCAA March
Madness Live iOS app for Apple devices, while AT&T, Infiniti and LG
Electronics USA will sponsor the Android app.
"Whether viewing on a big-screen TV or a computer, tablet,
or smartphone, fans can enjoy the incomparable excitement of March Madness
anywhere they are and however they choose," said Matthew Hong, senior VP and
general manager of operations, for Turner Sports in a statement. "With Turner's
commitment to TV Everywhere, passionate fans can use NCAA March Madness Live as
either a first- or second-screen interactive experience to enjoy all 67
tournament games."
New features for the 2013 iteration of the NCAA March
Madness Live product includes access on additional devices, improved
navigation, the Capital One NCAA March Madness Bracket Challenge, and Coke Zero
NCAA March Madness Social Arena.
