March Madness Expands Streaming to More Devices

NCAA March Madness Live will be offering expanded multiscreen

digital access to the 2013 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship, with

the games on TNT, TBS and truTV available for free to pay-TV subscribers as

part of TV Everywhere deals.





All games broadcast on CBS will be available on digital

platforms via NCAA March Madness Live with no registration required.





Viewers will also have access to a free preview option for

up to four hours of live stream that won't require viewer registration.





NCAA March Madness Live, which is produced by Turner Sports,

will also offer second-screen viewing experiences that include social and

interactive components, video highlights, full game replays and real-time game

alerts, states and other features.





In addition to the telecast of 67 games on CBS, TNT, TBS and

truTV, the NCAA March Madness Live will be available at www.ncaa.com/marchmadness,

www.CBSSports.com and www.bleacherreport.com

or via the NCAA March Madness Live app available at Google Play and the App

Store.





Co-presenting sponsors for NCAA March Madness Live are NCAA

Corporate Champions AT&T, Capital One and Coke Zero.





Buick, Capital One and Coke Zero will sponsor the NCAA March

Madness Live iOS app for Apple devices, while AT&T, Infiniti and LG

Electronics USA will sponsor the Android app.





"Whether viewing on a big-screen TV or a computer, tablet,

or smartphone, fans can enjoy the incomparable excitement of March Madness

anywhere they are and however they choose," said Matthew Hong, senior VP and

general manager of operations, for Turner Sports in a statement. "With Turner's

commitment to TV Everywhere, passionate fans can use NCAA March Madness Live as

either a first- or second-screen interactive experience to enjoy all 67

tournament games."





New features for the 2013 iteration of the NCAA March

Madness Live product includes access on additional devices, improved

navigation, the Capital One NCAA March Madness Bracket Challenge, and Coke Zero

NCAA March Madness Social Arena.



