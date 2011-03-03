March Madness On Demand Adds iPad App

The March Madness on Demand (MMOD) coverage of the 2011 NCAA Division 1 Men's Basketball Championship from Turner Sports, CBS Sports and the NCAA will be available on more platforms year, which the launch of a iPad app for the games, and add a number of other new features yet continue to be provided free of charge as it was in 2010.

MMOD will provide live streaming video of every game of the new 68-team tournament as they are broadcast on television by CBS Sports and Turner Sports, starting with the First Four from Dayton, Ohio on March 15, and continuing through the Men's Final Four semifinals and national championship game from Houston on April 2 and April 4.

The multiplatform coverage will include a free iPad app in addition to the online coverage and the iPhone and iPod Touch apps that were available last year. Other new features include improved live stream of the games with higher video quality, a personalizable channel lineup feature, and live stats and social companion views.

The full versions of the iPad, iPhone and iPod Touch apps will work over Wi-fi and 3G and will be available from the App Store on March 10th.

"At Turner Sports we pride ourselves on being a leader in digital innovation and are thrilled to partner with CBS Sports and the NCAA to enhance one of the most popular online properties in sports," said Lenny Daniels, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Turner Sports. "We believe the new components we are offering will give the fan a fully immersive experience through online, mobile and on tablets from the start of the First Four through the final buzzer of the National Championship."

MMOD was produced and managed by CBSSports.com, between 2003 and 2010 and this year will produced for the first time by Turner Sports Interactive. Both Turner Sports and CBS Sports partner for the sales, marketing and presentation of MMOD.

NCAA March Madness on Demand coverage will continue to be available at NCAA.com, CBSSports.com and SI.com as well as multiple Turner and Time Warner platforms.

As part of their agreements with the NCAA, CBS Sports and Turner Sports will broadcast live and every game from the Division I Men's Basketball Championship across four national television networks: TBS, TNT, truTV and CBS.

"Since CBSSports.com, CBS Sports, and the NCAA first partnered to produce this service in 2003, NCAA March Madness on Demand has seen explosive growth and is now the unquestioned digital sports event of the year," said Jason Kint, senior vice president and general manager, CBSSports.com. "As MMOD continues to be enhanced and distributed on multiple platforms as part of our new partnership with Turner, the ultimate winners are the millions of college basketball fans around the world who now have more ways than ever to follow this great tournament."