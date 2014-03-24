March Madness: 2014 Tourney Already Sets Mark with 51 Million Streams

NCAA March Madness Live, having just completed the third round of the 2014 tournament, has already eclipsed the number of video streams from last year’s entire event, setting a consumption record for the platform.

Through the first week of the 2014 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship, NCAA March Madness Live has recorded 51 million video streams across computers, smartphones and tablets, topping the 49 million for last year’s complete tournament. Gauged against the similar stage of the 2013 competition, NCAA March Madness Live, which is managed by Turner Sports, was up 40%. Last year marked the first in which customers of TBS, TNT and truTV had to verify their pay TV subscriptions to access live streaming simulcasts of the ballgames. The simulcasts of the games that air on CBS do not require a pay-TV subscription.

Additionally, NCAA March Madness Live has netted more than 10.5 million hours of live video consumed, an increase of 6% over last year, putting it on pace to rank as an all-time record.

