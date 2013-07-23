Marc Gatto Gets Top Tech Job at Al Jazeera America

In the run-up to its Aug. 20 launch, Al Jazeera America has named Marc Gatto executive VP for broadcast operations and technology.

Gatto will report to the channel's newly-named president, Kate O'Brian.

He comes to Al Jazeera America from World Wrestling Entertainment, where he was senior VP for operations. He has previously held posts at Discovery Communications, Turner Entertainment Network Operations and CNN.

"Marc has had a wide variety of experiences and challenges that have prepared him perfectly to manage broadcast operations and technology for Al Jazeera America," interim CEO Ehab Al Shihabi said in a statement announcing the hire. "Marc's background makes him the perfect person to lead this critical component to our success."