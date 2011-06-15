Marc Debevoise To Run CBS Interactive's Entertainment Division

CBS Interactive has named Marc DeBevoise senior vice president and general manager of its Entertainment division, where he will be responsible for overseeing CBS Interactive's entertainment sites, including CBS.com, TV.com, and Clicker.com.

In his new role, DeBevoise will also run its digital content distribution strategies and the development of both original and show-based digital content, applications and games.

"Marc's knowledge of the digital entertainment industry, in addition to his experience developing, producing and distributing popular, award-winning content for the Web, make him a great asset to both CBS Interactive and CBS," noted Jim Lanzone, president, CBS Interactive in a statement announcing the hire.

"CBSi Entertainment encompasses leading online destinations, distribution and original content development, and there is no one better suited than Marc to take this division into the future."

DeBevoise comes to CBS from premium subscription channel Starz, where he was responsible for the company's overall digital strategy and the digital initiatives supporting its various film, television and digital original content properties.

Prior to joining Starz, DeBevoise held various roles at NBCUniversal, in both in digital media and business development and worked at the Technology, Media & Telecommunications Investment Banking Group at JPMorgan in San Francisco and New York.

DeBevoise received his M.B.A. with distinction in entertainment, media and technology and finance from New York University's Stern School of Business and his B.A. in economics and computer science from Tufts University.

"I'm very excited to have the opportunity to join Jim and the great team at CBS Interactive, especially given CBS' market-leadership position and superior entertainment content," said DeBevoise in a statement.

"I look forward to contributing my knowledge and relationships in helping CBS continue to grow in digital media."