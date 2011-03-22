MAP Seeks Tighter RulesOn Political Ad Disclosures

Media Access Project has asked the FCC to require on-air

identification of the people who are paying for political commercials or issue

ads.

The public interest law firm, echoing calls by FCC

Commissioners Michael Copps, said the FCC needed to use the authority it

already has over sponsorship identification to update current rules.

Under MAP's proposed new

rule, anyone providing 25% or more of the funds for a political TV message must

be identified on-air, and a list of everyone providing at least 10% of the

funds would have to be available in a TV station's public file.

In a speech to communications lawyers in Washington earlier

this year, Copps talked about his calls, both internally and publicly for the commission

to launch a rulemaking on disclosures in political ads.

"In the last election cycle close to $3 billion was

funneled into political advertising," he pointed out. "We the people

have a right to know who is bank-rolling these ads beyond some wholly unidentifiable

group set up to mask the special interest it really represents. If

"Citizens for Spacious Skies and Amber Waves of Grain" is really underwritten

by a chemical company that doesn't want to clean up a toxic dump, I think

viewers and voters would probably want to know that. Both sides of the

political spectrum are guilty of this undemocratic sin of omission. Anonymous

ads sidetrack our civic discourse. Better to put a face on them and let the

people see."

The calls are in part a response to the Citizen's United

decision by the Supreme Court, which allowed companies and unions to directly

fund campaign ads. Democrats in Congress tried to toughen disclosure laws in

response, but the bills did not pass.

"In the wake of recent judicial decisions involving

campaign finance laws, there has been a new wave in spending for political and

issue advertisements by organizations which are not required to disclose the

identities of their donors," MAP said.

"The FCC has repeatedly said that members of the public are

entitled to know by whom they are being persuaded, and it has stressed that

this is especially important in the case of political messages," said MAP's

Andrew Schwartzman. "This petition simply seeks to update the FCC's rules

to fulfill its Congressional mandate."