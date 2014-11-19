Malone Would Pursue TWC Again If Comcast Deal Rejected

Liberty Media chairman John Malone said he would pursue Time Warner Cable again if its current deal with Comcast is rejected by regulators. However, he noted that his current arrangement with both companies is probably the best outcome.

"Oh yes," Malone said in an immediate response to a question in whether he would want Charter Communications to restart its pursuit of Time Warner Cable in the absence of a Comcast deal. "That said, we're happy with the deal that was negotiated. In many ways it's a better deal than going after 100% of Time Warner Cable."

Charter negotiated a series of swaps, sales and spins that would essentially double its footprint should the Comcast-TWC deal gain federal approvals.

