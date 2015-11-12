Malone: Quad Play Is Inevitable

Liberty Media chairman John Malone said the addition of a wireless component to cable’s existing triple play of video, voice and high-speed data service will have “enormous” importance going forward, adding that operators will probably achieve the greatest effect by reaching MVNO agreements with established carriers.

At Liberty’s investor day in New York, Malone said the so-called quad-play of wireless, video, voice and data has been popular in other parts of the world like the Caribbean and Japan – and his own Liberty Global has been pursuing MVNO agreements in Europe. He said the time may be right for offering a similar product in the U.S.

“I believe the quad-play is going to be enormously important so you can satisfy customers in their desire to have everything, everywhere in high-quality, including on mobile devices,” Malone said. “The convergence of the service offering we’re seeing in Europe, in the Caribbean, we saw it in Japan. This is inevitably going to be part of the service bundle.”

