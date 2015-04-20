Malone Buys Belgian Wireless

John Malone’s Liberty Global subsidiary Telenet is making a push into Belgian wireless, agreeing to acquire that country’s third largest mobile carrier, Base Co., in an all-cash deal valued at $1.4 billon.

The buy is Telenet’s first in the Belgian wireless market – it had previously concentrated on MVNO agreements for its wireless offerings.

In a statement Liberty Global CEO Mike Fries said the deal “represents a cost-effective and unique opportunity to expand Telenet’s mobile and fixed business in Belgium.”

