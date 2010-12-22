Major Internet TV Brand Can Be Hacked: Security Vendor
Internet-connected HDTVs from one major manufacturer -- which appears
to be Panasonic -- have security holes that could allow an attacker to
trick users into giving up credit card information or other private
data, according to a report by Mocana, which sells embedded security
software solutions.
In its testing, San Francisco-based Mocana
said it was able to intercept and redirect Internet traffic to and from
the HDTV. That could allow a hacker to fool consumers into thinking that
"imposter" banking and e-commerce websites were legitimate.
The name of the HDTV vendor is redacted in the Mocana report, which was released last week and is available to download here: www.mocana.com/tv.pdf.
