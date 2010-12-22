Major Internet TV Brand Can Be Hacked: Security Vendor

Internet-connected HDTVs from one major manufacturer -- which appears

to be Panasonic -- have security holes that could allow an attacker to

trick users into giving up credit card information or other private

data, according to a report by Mocana, which sells embedded security

software solutions.

In its testing, San Francisco-based Mocana

said it was able to intercept and redirect Internet traffic to and from

the HDTV. That could allow a hacker to fool consumers into thinking that

"imposter" banking and e-commerce websites were legitimate.

The name of the HDTV vendor is redacted in the Mocana report, which was released last week and is available to download here: www.mocana.com/tv.pdf.

