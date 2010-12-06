Maine Public Broadcasting Installs ProTrack TV

The Maine Public Broadcasting Network has reinstalled the Protrack TV trafficking and content management software system from Myers Information Systems. The public broadcaster had been an early adopter of ProTrack in 1992 but switched to a more radio-centric product in 2004.

"We had many reasons to want a return to ProTrack [but] compatibility with PBS's Next Generation Interconnect Systems [for automated content delivery] tipped the scales for us," said Gil Maxwell, senior VP and chief technology officer at the public broadcaster.

"Maine Public Television's return to ProTrack TV really serves to validate the progressive product development and support strategy we've undertaken over the past five years," added Crist Myers, president of Myers Information Systems.