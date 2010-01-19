Magna Forecasts Rise in National TV Ad Spending this Year

National TV ad spending will be up 6.2% to more than $35

billion in 2010, Interpublic unit Magna reported Tuesday (Jan. 19).

Marketers are expected to begin restoring their budgets as

industrial product and personal consumption expenditure indicators begin to

mark improvement. Magna had another positive surprise in its report. The

research unit suggests national marketers ad spend dipped by only 3.6% in 2009.

Magna includes Spanish-language TV, national cable and syndication in its

definition of national television. The forecast also excludes Olympic revenue

which is put at $487.5 million, down slightly from the $650 million generated

at the 2006 Winter Olympics. The news is likely to buoy TV sales executives

currently in the midst of calendar year deals and upfront strategizing. Many

expect stronger demand for upfront inventory given the double digit scatter

pricing in the current TV ad market.

Separately, local TV is forecast to decline by 1% to $14.3

billion in 2010. The picture for local TV is however brighter than it might

initially appear since the report which strips out local political ad revenue.

That figure is expected to hit $2.7 billion this year. Local TV is defined as

both local broadcast and local cable. The number also excludes any

internet-based ad income. Digital ad

revenue meanwhile is also expected to be up 4% this year to $5.7 billion, after

falling 10% last year.

Over the longer term, national TV is expected to recover

much better than local, under Magna's definitions. Compound annual growth

between 2010 and 2015 will be 4.1% in national TV and only 2.3% in local TV.

The biggest gainer among media sectors over the period is direct online

advertising which includes paid search, lead generation and internet yellow

pages. That category is expected to see 10.8% growth over the next five year

stretch.

Separately, Magna's forecast suggests the first quarter of

2010 will be the final quarter of decline for the US ad economy. Ad revenue for all

media will be flat to only 0.1% below 2009 levels. That prediction also

excludes political and Olympic ad dollars. Magna had previously anticipated a

decline of 1.3% in 2010.