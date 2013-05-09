Magid Study: Half of Viewers Have Interest in Global Sports TV
By MCN Staff
Global sports have broad appeal to a diverse swath of U.S. TV viewers, especially among young adults, according to a study by Frank N. Magid Associates.
Magid's research, based on a survey of 2,800 U.S. consumers ages 18 to 70, found that almost five out of ten have interest in global sports TV, with millennials 18 to 34 over-indexing at 60%.
The results represent good news for programmer One World Sports, which commissioned the survey. Findings also showed that 55% of African- Americans, 50% of Asian-Americans and 49% of Hispanics who subscribe to pay-TV want to watch the network. Moreover, Americans who travel overseas are more likely to be interested in One World Sports.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.