Magid Study: Half of Viewers Have Interest in Global Sports TV

Global sports have broad appeal to a diverse swath of U.S. TV viewers, especially among young adults, according to a study by Frank N. Magid Associates.

Magid's research, based on a survey of 2,800 U.S. consumers ages 18 to 70, found that almost five out of ten have interest in global sports TV, with millennials 18 to 34 over-indexing at 60%.

The results represent good news for programmer One World Sports, which commissioned the survey. Findings also showed that 55% of African- Americans, 50% of Asian-Americans and 49% of Hispanics who subscribe to pay-TV want to watch the network. Moreover, Americans who travel overseas are more likely to be interested in One World Sports.

