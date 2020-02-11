Netflix's ‘Magic For Humans’ is Top Streaming Show in Viewer Attention

Viewers are paying attention to Netflix’s Magic For Humans, according to TVision’s second half TV Performance Report.

For the first time, research company TVision used its computer-vision technology to measure how viewers watch streaming programming. The company previously gauged the attention and viewability generated by ads in cable and broadcast shows.

Magic For Humans generated an Attention Index of 131, a measure of how attentive viewers are while in the room where content is playing.

Amazon Prime’s Absentia was second with a 126.6 Attention Index, followed by Netflix’s Collateral, Living Undocumented and The Letdown, all on Netflix.

Among streaming shows, Netflix’s Mighty Little Bheem had the highest Binge Rate at 82.7. Binge rate measures the proportion of episode views that occur in sessions of three or more episodes of the same show.

Other shows with high Binge Rates were Amazon’s Goliath, Netflix’s The Kominsky Method, Netflix’s Green Eggs and Ham and Amazon’s Pete the Cat.

TVision also measured the co-viewing rate for streaming shows, which measures the proportion of views that occur with another viewer present.

The shows with the highest co-viewing rates were Apple TV+’s For All Mankind, Netflix’s Blown Away, Netflix’s Sugar Rush, Netflix’s The Spy and Amazon’s Pete the Cat.

In its report, TVision also looked at cable and broadcast shows, as well as commercials.

TruTV’s Impractical Jokers was the top cable show for Ad Viewability. Ad viewability measures the percentage of ad impressions in which a viewer was in the room for two or more seconds. Cable shows tend to have higher scores for both Ad Viewability and Ad Attention.

Other cable shows with high ad viewability scores included Comedy Central’s Tosh.0, Comedy Central’s The Jim Jefferies Show, FX’s The Weekly and Food Networks’ The Flay List.

Cable shows with the highest scores for Ad Attention were The Weekly, A&E’s Psychic Kids, BBC America’s The Graham Norton Show, Impractical Jokers and Science Channel’s Unearthed.

Ad Attention measures the percentage of ad impressions in which the viewer was looking at the TV screen for two or more seconds.

On broadcast, the top show for Ad Viewability was NBC’s Perfect Harmony. Other top scorers were NBC’s short-lived Sunnyside, the CW’s Nancy Drew and The Code and Young Sheldon on CBS.

Top broadcast shows for Ad Attention were The Code, Young Sheldon, Perfect Harmony, CBS’s Bob Hearts Abishola and Sunnyside.

The top scoring ads for attention were for Litter Robot, Chanel, Consentyx, Grammerly and Apple.

Top ads at breaking through the clutter, as measured by TVision’s Creative Attention Score, were “Part of the Family for The UPS Store, “Wild Dance” for Froot Loops, “Holidays: Every Family Has a Unique Story” for Ancestry.com, “Trojan Chicken” for IHOP and “Buffet” for Trivago.