Maffei: Charter Keeping Options Open

Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei kept the deal fires burning Friday, telling analysts on an earnings conference call that one of the media giant's biggest holdings – Charter Communications – will keep its options open regarding another possible run at Time Warner Cable.

Charter had been courting TWC for months before it launched a $132.50 per share offer for the media giant in January, which was promptly rejected. After proposing an alternative slate of directors for TWC on Feb. 11, Charter's bid was trumped by cable giant Comcast, which swooped in with a $158.82 per share all-stock offer for TWC on Feb. 13.

On a conference call with analysts to discuss Liberty's fourth quarter results, Maffei said that he was unsure of whether the Comcast/TWC merger would pass regulatory muster, adding that it would depend on what conditions are heaped on the union by the government. Later, asked that if Charter would consider making another offer for TWC, possibly in the $140 per share range, if Comcast stock continues to weaken, Maffei said all options would be considered.

