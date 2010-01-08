Madison Avenue On Leno: About Time

Some executives on Madison Avenue are breathing a sigh of

relief that NBC is addressing its Jay Leno problem in the hopes the broadcast

network will program something stronger in the 10 p.m. slot. The network is

reportedly considering alternatives for the much ballyhooed The Jay Leno Show which launched in

September 2009. Those options include

moving the variety/talk show to a late night slot and potentially shortening it

to a half hour. Little has been said about what might move in to the 10 p.m.

slot if that happens.

Agencies had expected the network to stick with the show

until the fourth quarter this year, but few are surprised by a possible change.

"I think it's better they're fessing up," said Gary Carr, head of national

broadcast at TargetCast, New York, "For the last six months they've

been saying its doing fine."

MediaVest USA's

John Spiropoulos, senior vice president and research director, said The Jay Leno Show has rated

anywhere between a 1.3 and a 1.5 rating in the 18-49 year old demographic.

That's close to the NBC advertiser guarantee of an average 1.5 rating. "At the

end of the day it just wasn't a show that drew the ratings that primetime needs

right now," said Spiropoulos, "Especially at NBC they need to build momentum

and this just created downward momentum." He added: "They need to bring in

content that people want to watch in high numbers."

Carr continued that a healthy NBC is what the buyers are rooting

for, since strong competition among broadcasters helps advertisers strike

better deals and gives them more options. Commenting on the strong possibility

that NBC will move the Leno show out of primetime, Carr said: "Everybody knew

that could happen, everybody said it will do what it will do [in ratings] and

that it will provide a lousy lead in for the news and that sort of happened."

According to figures from Advertising Age, NBC commanded just $53,640 for a 30-second spot on

the show, compared to $98,909 for a scripted show My Own Worst Enemy, that ran in the time slot in the season

previously.

Shari Anne Brill, director of programming at Carat, said:

"Everyone's talking about what they're doing at 11:30 p.m. But what are they

doing at 10 p.m? Of course we don't know if any of this is true. I'd ask Carnac,

the magnificent."

Indeed NBC has said little officially about the potential

switch only that they would improve The

Jay Leno Show and were committed to Conan O'Brien, who currently occupies

Jay Leno's former slot at 11.30 p.m. "It's a big deal whenever there is a

shake-up on a schedule," said Brill. "I wonder what is going on there and what

the affiliates are saying."

Separately, NBC might have to have some interesting

conversations with buyers after arguing that Jay Leno ought to command a

primetime rate rather than a lower late night rate. It's not clear how far NBC

pushed that argument given that advertisers who agreed to take a significant

chunk of Leno in their program mix received better discounts.

Ford Motor Co. a big sponsor of the show, may be

disappointed by the possibility of Leno moving out of its primetime berth. The

company had a big presence in the show and had its racetrack featured regularly

on air. Reps for Ford were not immediately reachable at press time.