Macrovision Guides Vizio

Macrovision has signed a multi-year technology and patent licensing agreement with consumer electronics manufacturer Vizio to incorporate Macrovision’s interactive program guide (IPG) technology into future Vizio HDTV sets.

Macrovision, which bought Gemstar-TV Guide and its various program guide businesses last year, provides IPGs for TV sets that are refreshed by inserting guide data into over-the-air digital TV signals; the company has contracted with CBS to deliver that information in the U.S. by using a small slice of its local stations’ digital spectrum. It also sells IPG technology to major cable operators for use with their digital set-tops.

“We recognize that consumers today have an unprecedented amount of content to choose from across a growing number of digital channels and sources,” said Matthew McRae, Vizio VP of Products. “Simplifying that user experience is a critical part of our design philosophy, as we continue to develop innovative new ways of bringing value to the Vizio customer. We’re pleased to be working with Macrovision to enhance our customers’ digital home entertainment experience.”

“Vizio is committed to offering its customers the best technologies on the market for their HDTVs and other consumer electronics devices, which includes making it seamless for them to discover digital content right from their TV screen,” added Tom Carson, EVP of sales and services for Macrovision. “Vizio’s licensing agreement for our IPG technologies underscores the importance that manufacturers place on helping their customers find, manage and enjoy the plethora of digital content that is available to them.”