Machinima Connects With Sky, Amazon

Machinima, the digital programmer focused on fandom and gaming culture, said it will be expanding its reach through deals with Sky in the U.K./Ireland and with Amazon.

Machinima will be offering programming on Sky Q, Sky’s new multiscreen, next-gen pay TV platform.

Machinima will also be offered as an add-on subscription (for $2.99 per month ) via Amazon Prime in the “coming weeks,” joining a growing number of SVOD providers to jump on board the new Amazon Streaming Partners Program.

Machinima also sells an SVOD service on an a la carte basis via PlayStation Vue (for $3.99 per month or $1.99 per month to PlayStation Plus members), and as part of PS Vue’s Elite multichannel package.

