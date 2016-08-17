Machinima Changes Channels

Machinima said it has revamped its programming lineup in a way that will tie in better with its core mission to reach fandom and gamer culture.

Machinima said the changes are coming to several of its OTT channels across social video platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, alongside the debut of some new channels.

Among the changes, Machinima Prime is being relaunched as Primr, with the “repositioning” of Machinima ETC and Machinima’s Main channel – Main, for example, is shifting back to its “gaming-centric roots,” the digital programmer said, noting that the changes were implemented by Jason Dimberg, Machinima’s new senior VP, programming and editor-in-chief.

The shift also comes as Machinima expands its reach via deals with Sky in the U.K./Ireland and with Amazon. Machinima also sells an SVOD service on an a la carte basis via PlayStation Vue and as part of Vue’s “Elite” multichannel package.

