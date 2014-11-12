M-GO Fires Up 4K on Samsung Ultra HD TVs

M-GO, the Technicolor/DreamWorks Animation electronic sell-through joint venture, has introduced an initial library movies and other content in 4K format via Samsung-made Ultra HD television sets.

Billing it as the first Ultra HD “transactional” 4K VOD streaming service for the U.S. market, the offering is launching with 70 titles, including Sin City: A Dame To Kill For,The Giver, Power, Ghost In The Shell, and Limitless.

M-GO expects to offer 100 titles in the 4K format by the end of the year.

To read the full story, visit Multichannel.com.