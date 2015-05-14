Luke Fay Wins ATSC Top Tech Award

The Advanced Television Systems Committee has bestowed its highest technical honor, the 2015 Bernard J. Lechner Outstanding Contributor Award, on Luke Fay.

The organization said Fay was this year’s recipient of the award because of the leadership role he’s taken in the development of the next generation broadcast standard, ATSC 3.0.

Fay, a senior staff engineer at Sony Electronics, is the chairman of the Specialist Group focusing on the ATSC 3.0 physical layer standard (S-32) and serves as vice-chair of the Technology Group developing the overall ATSC 3.0 standard (TG-3).

His previous ATSC contributions include specialist group work during the final phases of ATSC Mobile DTV standardization and participation in the next-generation broadcast planning team that was a precursor to TG3.

“Luke Fay’s leadership of the Specialist Group on the ATSC 3.0 Physical Layer has been exemplary,” said ATSC president Mark Richer in a statement. “Luke is an excellent engineer with extraordinary leadership skills that are contributing to momentum behind the ATSC 3.0 standard.”

Fay was given the award during the ATSC Broadcast Television Conference, “Tune In to the Future,” at the Ronald Reagan International Trade Center.

The Lechner Award is given out each year to an ATSC member whose “technical and leadership contributions to the ATSC have been invaluable and exemplary,” the group said.

The title of the award recognizes the first recipient in 2000, Bernard Lechner, for his outstanding services to the ATSC.