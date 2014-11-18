LRG: Top U.S. ISPs Added 700,000 Subs in Q3

The top 17 U.S. cable operators and telcos, representing 94% of the market, acquired more than 700,000 net new broadband subs in the third quarter, despite a market that would appear to be on the verge of saturation, Leichtman Research Group found in its latest report on the category.

Total broadband adds in the third quarter amounted to 135% from those in the year-ago quarter, extending the total sub count in the category beyond 86.6 million.

Cable took the lion’s share, adding about 581,000 broadband in the third quarter, or 83% of the net adds in the quarter, versus the top telcos, which added almost 121,000 broadband subs in the quarter, up from 80,000 in the year-ago period.

