LRG: Pay TV Sub Growth Slows in Q1

The top 13 pay TV providers in the U.S., representing about 95% of the market, added fewer than 10,000 net video subs in the first quarter, well off from a gain of more than 250,000 in the year-ago quarter, Leichtman Research Group (LRG) found in its latest quarterly analysis of the sector.

LRG said Q1 2015 marked the weakest first quarter for pay TV net adds since it began tracking the industry more than a decade ago. The first quarter is traditionally a strong period for the pay TV sector.

LRG said the top nine cable MSOs shed about 60,000 video subs in Q1, versus a loss of 50,000 in the year-ago quarter.

