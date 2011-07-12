Lowell Telecommunications Selects Utah Scientific

Public-access broadcaster Lowell Telecommunications Corporation (LTC) has selected the UTAH-100 series compact routing switcher from Utah Scientific for its new million-dollar production facility in Lowell, Mass.

A nonprofit organization that operates two public-access channels and one municipal channel for the city government, LTC also provides training, and broadcasting studios for local residents.

For its new facility, LTC chose the UTAH-100 routing switcher to work in tandem with a Princeton B3000-PRO broadcast server from TelVue Corporation.

"Together, the routing switcher and server are the centerpiece of our infrastructure, so it was important that we chose state-of-the-art systems that we wouldn't have to upgrade in a few years," said Eric Sack, director of technologistics at LTC in a statement. "With the UTAH-100, we can continue to broadcast in SD-SDI today, but we have a smooth upgrade path for migrating to HD operations in the future. And, the 32x32 unit gives us plenty of expandability."

Sack also cited the product's reliability and ease of use as key reasons for the purchase.

"Because it's a Web-enabled system, all we had to do was plug it in, navigate to an IP address, and configure it to handle any incoming or outgoing signal," added Sack.

Utah Scientific and TelVue Corporation recently agreed to work together to deliver fully integrated solutions featuring Utah Scientific's routing switchers and TelVue's complete line of broadcast servers and the LTC facility is the first installation to come out of that partnership.