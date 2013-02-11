Louis Hernandez Named CEO of Avid

Avid's board of directors has appointed Louis Hernandez as

the vendor's new president and CEO.





Hernandez, who had served on the Avid board since 2008, took

the post on Feb. 11, succeeding former president and chief executive officer

Gary Greenfield, who will remain on company's board of directors.





"Louis is a visionary, inspirational leader with a stellar

track record of driving the operations and growth of technology companies in a

variety of industries," said George Billings, speaking on behalf of Avid's

board in a statement. "As lead director, he spent years developing a deep

familiarity with Avid's customers, markets, and products that will allow him to

quickly make a positive impact as chief executive."





Besides serving on Avid's board, Hernandez had been the

chairman and CEO of Open Solutions, a technology provider to financial

institutions worldwide that was acquired in January 2013 by Fiserv Inc.





In a statement Hernandez praised "Gary Greenfield for his

outstanding leadership and lasting contributions to Avid and our industry" and

noted that "it is an exciting opportunity to lead Avid at this very important

juncture in the company's history."





"As the industry leader for more than 25 years, Avid

continues to set the standard for non-linear-editing, media management, and

collaboration in the audio, video, and broadcast markets," Hernandez said. "The

company is well positioned for growth and global expansion in this fast-moving

marketplace. It is exciting to be working with the Avid team, as we drive

results and value for our customers, employees, and shareholders."