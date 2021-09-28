LoopMe Launches Real Time Brand Lift Measurement

LoopMe said it launched PurchaseLoop Measurement, a new product that provides real-time consumer brand-lift measurement and analytics.

PurchaseLoop Measurement is designed for agencies, brands and publishers to measure media effectiveness across the life of a campaign, covering digital media, CTV, digital audio and out-of-home.

“This is such an exciting time in media measurement as clients demand new ways of evaluating their investments across emerging platforms and media,” said Rob Cukierman, GM of measurement at LoopMe. “As these new media channels get an increasingly large slice of advertising dollars, it's imperative that new solutions emerge to solve these challenges. PurchaseLoop Measurement addresses many of today’s myriad challenges, and I look forward to continuing to evolve the technology to meet the ever-changing future demands of the industry.”

PurchaseLoop Management is already being used by Omnicom Media Group U.K.

"Consumer behavior has changed rapidly over the past 18 months, creating new challenges as brands try to measure whether their advertising is moving the needle," Chris Swarbrick, managing partner - ad technology strategy & coordination at OMG UK, said in a statement. "LoopMe provides a unique offering that leverages real-time machine learning and artificial intelligence to find consumers where they spend the most time -- on their mobile devices -- and measures advertising effectiveness across brand metrics in a quick and scalable way, even as the market becomes more fragmented. LoopMe is paving the way for the next wave of brand measurement solutions that secure a true 1-1 connection between brands and consumers."

The new product is also being used by media companies Origin Media, Tolon Outdoor, Pixability, Rakuten and Bidtellect.

“LoopMe's new PurchaseLoop measurement solution enables Origin to measure the effectiveness of our Native CTV solutions while a client campaign is running, which is incredibly valuable," said Stephen Strong, co-founder of Origin. “Better still, with near real-time survey response data and Origin's unique ability to edit, and even change, the native content preceding our client's regular ad, we can proactively determine what the viewer might see next time, thereby vastly elevating the overall impact that brand has."