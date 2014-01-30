Logo TV Enters The TV Everywhere Fray

Logo TV, Viacom’s channel and brand for the LGBT community, has launched its first authenticated TV Everywhere app, featuring a library a full-length TV shows and films, as well as “co-viewing” features that tie into the network’s programming.

Examples of films offered for streaming include Children of God, Were the World Mine, I Love You Philip Morris, Latter Days, Dorian Blues and Noah’s Arc: The Movie, and TV shows and series such as The A-List: New York and WHAT!? Logo Documentaries.

Those will be complemented with other original content, including cast interviews and webisodes, the network said. The app’s “Connect” feature will present a filtered view of the “best tweets” and a place for viewers to congregate and communicate with other fans or, on occasion, with show cast members.

To help drive interest in the free LogoTV app, offered initially on Apple iPhones and iPads, Logo TV said it will premiere the first episode of the new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race (sans the elimination) exclusively on the app on Feb. 17, a week before its TV debut on Feb. 24 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. In concert with today’s launch, the app will offer an exclusive 30-minute countdown special on the series.

