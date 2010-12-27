Logitech: Google Hasn't Asked Us to Halt Set-Top Shipments

Logitech on Monday denied a report that Google asked it to

temporarily suspend shipments of its Google TV-based set-top box pending

software updates.

Logitech was responding to a Dec. 24 report in DigiTimes,

a trade publication covering the Asian electronics industry. The

publication, citing unnamed sources, reported that Logitech had

instructed one of its manufacturing partners, Gigabyte Technology, to

temporarily suspend shipments of Revue set-top boxes from December 2010

to January 2011 waiting for Google "to complete updates or to launch a

new version of its software for Google TV."

In a statement, Logitech vice president of corporate communications

Nancy Morrison said, "Suggestions that production of the Logitech Revue

companion box might need to be halted to address software issues are

unfounded. As those familiar with the product know, it is not necessary

for Logitech to make changes to the companion box to accommodate future

enhancements to Google TV."

Logitech "is currently meeting the inventory needs of its retail

customers, continuing to ship products on schedule to meet their holiday

and post-holiday demand," Morrison said. However, she added, "Logitech

does not discuss the specific production plans for any of its products."

