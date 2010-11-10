Logitech Embeds Irdeto's Security Code Into Google TV Box
Logitech is using Irdeto's Cloakware content-security software in its
Google TV-based set-top box, to enable access to premium content from
Netflix and other providers.
The Logitech Revue, which began shipping last month for $300 list
price, is a "sidecar" set-top box designed to let users search for TV
shows and Internet content from a single interface, as well as access
TV-based apps. The box also is available from Dish Network for $179, plus a $4 monthly fee.
"We are working with Irdeto to offer a safe environment for premium
content services," Ashish Arora, Logitech vice president and general
manager of the digital home group, said in a statement. "We selected
Irdeto because the company delivers a very flexible and reliable
solution for protecting high-value content over broadband -- without
compromising user experience."
