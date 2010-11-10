Logitech Embeds Irdeto's Security Code Into Google TV Box

Logitech is using Irdeto's Cloakware content-security software in its

Google TV-based set-top box, to enable access to premium content from

Netflix and other providers.

The Logitech Revue, which began shipping last month for $300 list

price, is a "sidecar" set-top box designed to let users search for TV

shows and Internet content from a single interface, as well as access

TV-based apps. The box also is available from Dish Network for $179, plus a $4 monthly fee.

"We are working with Irdeto to offer a safe environment for premium

content services," Ashish Arora, Logitech vice president and general

manager of the digital home group, said in a statement. "We selected

Irdeto because the company delivers a very flexible and reliable

solution for protecting high-value content over broadband -- without

compromising user experience."

